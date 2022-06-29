Nigerian student who left Ukraine for Germany currently on life support after allegedly going for a swim in a lake (video)

A Nigerian student, Kazeem Ademola Temitope, who fled Ukraine and is now in Germany is on life support after he went for a swim in a lake.

Twitter user @Earthbreaker_SD shared a video of Kazeem on life support in a hospital in Germany and asked for people to help locate his family.

”A Nigerian student named Kazeem Ademola Temitope who arrived in Germany from Ukraine is currently on life support at a German hospital after going for a swim and diving into a lake. He was rescued and currently on life support. There’s an ongoing effort to locate his family before he’s taken off the machine. Please if you know or able to indentify him, and could reach his family, kindly tell them to contact the embassy of Nigeria in Germany +49 30 212 30 280 or 300 #MelillaMassacre | please let retweet to get to his famz.”

