314 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Borno

The Nigerian Army has said 314 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to the troops in Borno State.

The Army, in a statement on Wednesday, June 29, said 12 farmers were also rescued by the troops.

“The ongoing offensive onslaught against terrorism in the North East recorded another success today, 29 June 2022 as 314 BokoHaram/ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops in Bama LGA of Borno State. Additionally, 12 farmers were also rescued by the troops. Profiling of the surrendered terrorists is ongoing” the statement read.