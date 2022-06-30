Abducted wife of Zamfara NULGE chairman gives birth in captivity

The wife of the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Zamfara State chapter, who was abducted at Damba area of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, has reportedly given birth at the bandits’ camp.

Ramatu Yunusa was nine months pregnant when she was kidnapped.

Her husband, Mr. Yunusa, said she delivered their baby at about 3 am on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the bandits’ camp.

He said he was not even allowed to see his wife and the baby.

He said: “As I am talking to you now, I don’t know whether the new born baby is a boy or a girl but all I know is that my wife has given birth to the baby.”

Ramatu Yunusa, who is a nurse with the Federal Medical Center in Gusau, was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at her Damba residence in Gusau.

She gave birth the following day.