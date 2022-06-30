ECWA pastor killed by bandits laid to rest in Kaduna, wife still in captivity

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) pastor, Rev. Ezra Shamaki, who was killed by bandits in Kaduna State, has been laid to rest.

LIB reported that bandits attacked Kasan Kogi village, Ankwa Ward, Kachia Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, killed the 49-year-old clergyman and abducted many others including his wife.

The church announced that the late Reverend was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 28, adding that his wife is still in captivity.

“Finally Rev Ezra Shamaki was put to rest yesterday, he was shot few days ago by bandit, in his mission station K/kogi. Let pray for the family, because the wife is still in the hands of the bandits. May his soul rest in peace.” the statement read.