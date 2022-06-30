FG blames terrorists for Nationwide power outages

The Federal Government has blamed the frequent power outages in the country on the activities of the terrorists who vandalize power infrastructures in different parts of the country.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, stated this while speaking with newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi- Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, June 29.

Aliyu expressed regrets that terrorists’ continued vandalism of power infrastructure was seriously affecting the capacity to deliver electricity to consumers. He specifically spoke about cases in the North East, North West and North Central, where he said power infrastructures were being consistently attacked by terrorists after repeated repairs

He said