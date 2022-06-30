Gov. Matawalle backs death penalty for bandits, signs bill

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has signed into law a Bill passed by the Zamfara State House of Assembly prohibiting and punishing terrorists, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and other incidental offences.

Matawalle noted that under the law, those convicted for banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and cultism in the State will face the death penalty, and anyone found guilty of aiding or abetting the crimes mentioned is liable to life imprisonment, twenty years imprisonment or ten years imprisonment without option of fine.

He insisted that his administration was much more ready to battle the criminal elements in the State within the ambit of the law to secure the State and restore peace, especially in communities considered as bandits’ hub.

He said: “The new law provides that any person found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, Cultism or being an informant to the bandits is liable to death penalty.

“Under the law, anyone found…