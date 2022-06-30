NDLEA seizes over N600m worth of drugs at Port Harcourt Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit drugs worth over N600 million at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

Isaac Aloye, the commander of the agency at the airport disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Command in the past four months in line with the International Day Against Drug Abuse which was marked on June 26.

According to him, 37.6 Kilogram of Cocaine worth about N680 million have been intercepted within the said period and five suspects were arrested.

Aloye said that some of the suspects were returnees from Brazil who concealed the drugs in lawn mowers, duvets, and cosmetics bottles.