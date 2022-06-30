Nelson Piquet banned from British Grand Prix after racial slur aimed at Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet has been banned from Silverstone as punishment for using a racial slur to describe Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton.

The British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC), which owns and operates the British Grand Prix circuit, suspended Piquet, who is an honorary member of the exclusive club.

It will formally kick him out at a board meeting in a week’s time.

As the Formula 1 roadshow arrived at the Northamptonshire track, the BRDC announced the three-time Brazilian world champion would no longer be welcome in motor racing on these shores.

In a statement, the BRDC said: “The BRDC Board of Directors has noted that, in a Brazilian podcast last November, Nelson Piquet Senior, an Honorary Member of the BRDC, described Lewis Hamilton using a racially offensive expression in Portuguese.

“The apology issued yesterday by Mr Piquet Snr has also been noted.

“In view of the BRDC’s zero-tolerance policy towards any act involving or suggesting racism, the BRDC Board…