Actor Samuel Jemitalo has reacted to actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage crisis.
In an Instagram post he shared, Jemitalo advised men “never to marry a woman that has made it” as she “will never respect you”.
He also told men not to “marry a woman that is a ‘socy media freak’ as they allegedly “learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘feminism’”.
Jemitalo further told men not to “marry a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her” as they are “grossly rude”.
He concluded by asking men to marry a humble, nice and born again woman. The actor wrote;
Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you
Never marry a woman that is a ‘Socy media Freak’… they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’
Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her
These kind of women are grossly Rude
Marry a…
Source: Linda Ikeji