Never marry a woman that has made it, she will never respect you

Actor Samuel Jemitalo has reacted to actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage crisis.

In an Instagram post he shared, Jemitalo advised men “never to marry a woman that has made it” as she “will never respect you”.

He also told men not to “marry a woman that is a ‘socy media freak’ as they allegedly “learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘feminism’”.

Jemitalo further told men not to “marry a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her” as they are “grossly rude”.

He concluded by asking men to marry a humble, nice and born again woman. The actor wrote;