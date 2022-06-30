Never marry a woman that has made it, she will never respect you

Never marry a woman that has made it, she will never respect you - Actor Samuel Jemitalo advices men as he reflects on Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Actor Samuel Jemitalo has reacted to actress Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s marriage crisis. 

 

In an Instagram post he shared, Jemitalo advised men “never to marry a woman that has made it” as she “will never respect you”. 

 

He also told men not to “marry a woman that is a ‘socy media freak’ as they allegedly “learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘feminism’”. 

 

Jemitalo further told men not to “marry a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her” as they are “grossly rude”. 

 

He concluded by asking men to marry a humble, nice and born again woman. The actor wrote; 

 

Men, never marry a woman that has made it… she will never respect you 

Never marry a woman that is a ‘Socy media Freak’… they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’

Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her

These kind of women are grossly Rude

Marry a…



Source: Linda Ikeji

