Photo of hunter killed by kidnappers while attempting to rescue Edo Catholic priest

One Latifah Kadiri has mourned her uncle, Yusuf Nurudeen, the hunter who was killed by kidnappers while attempting to rescue late parish priest of St. Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Edo State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia.

The priest was abducted from his rectory in the early hours of Sunday, June 25, while he was on his way to conduct a mass for worshippers at the parish.

Shortly after the abduction, the Edo State Police Command deployed a team from Jattu Divisional Police headquarters to the scene.

The security operatives, in collaboration with a team of local vigilante officials, went into the forest with a view to rescuing the catholic priest.

The abductors killed the clergyman in frustration while Nurudeen was also shot dead during the gun duel.

The gallant hunter has been laid to rest.