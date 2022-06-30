Tecno defines Fashion as they launch a new Camon Series, The Camon 19

Renowned smartphone brand TECNO launched the latest smartphone in the CAMON series, the Camon 19. The event was held at the landmark center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event saw several dignitaries from the technology industry, the entertainment industry, and even financial stakeholders attend. The event started with the brand staff welcoming dignitaries while handing out the programs for the event. The beautiful hall decorated in the brand colors was welcoming and shaped in high fashion.

Guests took their seats and looked forward to the events of the day. On the high end of their expectations, they hoped to see the recently launched TECNO Camon 19.

Soon enough, the event started. The opening speech was given by Vincent Uzoegbu, the PR manager for TECNO West Africa, who said: “TECNO is the brand of the people. To us, we are not just making smartphones, we are making companions, best friends for our consumers, devices that make their lives easier and help them achieve…