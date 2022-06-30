Troops, vigilantes kill notorious bandit, arrest 10 armed robbery suspects in Plateau and Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, in collaboration with vigilantes killed a notorious bandit and arrested 10 suspected armed robbers in Plateau and Kaduna States.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Wednesday, June 28, said troops recovered two AK47 rifles, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special, five magazines, one motorcycle, one iron digger and two black jackets, amongst others, during the operations.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in a sustained effort to eliminate criminals elements in their Area of operation on 28 June 2022 based credible intelligence conducted clearance operation in conjunction with vigilantes at Kan Duniya Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State, neutralized notorious bandit and kidnapper,” the statement read.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops on fighting patrol sighted 2 x suspected kidnappers around Sara High Ground Mangu Local Government Area Plateau State on a motorcycle. Suspects…