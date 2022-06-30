You don’t need too much to sustain a home. With N400 your wife can prepare soup that would last two days

Nigerian clergyman, Rev Hills Agbo has said that single men do not need much to get married.

According to him, once they have a job, they should get married. While speaking to his congregation recently, the clergyman averred that single men do not need much to sustain a home. According to him, with N400, a wife can prepare a pot of soup that can last two days.

In his words

”Once you have something to do, get married. You don’t need too much to sustain a home. You don’t need it. With N400, your wife can prepare soup that would last two days. That is a fact. I know what I am saying from experience”

