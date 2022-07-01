Anambra records positive case of monkeypox

Anambra state government has confirmed that two suspected cases of monkeypox were recorded in some local governments in the South-East state.
Commissioner for Health Dr. Afam Obidike, who disclosed that some of the affected local governments are Anambra East, Onitsha and Oyi, further revealed that one of the cases has been confirmed positive.
He added that the state emergency preparedness and response team placed relevant surveillance measures to curtail the spread of the disease.
Obidike said;
“Few weeks ago, two suspected cases of monkey pox were reported in Anambra East, Onitsha and Oyi Local Government Areas. The case from Anambra East was confirmed positive and is currently receiving treatment at the isolation centre of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi.
“In light of the above, Governor Charles Soludo has declared the incident an outbreak, and an emergency preparedness and response committee meeting was convened on Wednesday. The…
Source: Linda Ikeji