Chinese father breaks down in tears after tutoring son daily for 1 year and he scored 6/100 on math exam (photos)

A Chinese father burst into tears after the son he tutored daily for 1 year scored 6 out of 100 on a math exam.

The child’s parents from Zhengzhou, Henan Province, received his test score on June 23.

Upon learning that their son had only received six points for his final math test, the father burst into tears, as seen in a video posted to Weibo by Qilu Evening News.

“I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!” the father reportedly said.

He can be seen crying in a bedroom and wiping his eyes, while his wife can be heard laughing in the background.

According to the mother, the father tutored their child until midnight every day for the past year. His disappointment also stems from his son’s inconsistent test results. The child’s scores had ranged from 40-50 points to 80-90 points in previous examinations.