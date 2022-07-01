Court orders Immigration and others to release ’15-year-old’ David Nwamini’s details to the Ekweremadus

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja today July 1 ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and two commercial banks to release the information of David Nwamini, to former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The Ekweremadus are being detained by the United Kingdom authorities over allegations of conspiring to bring a child to Britain for organ harvesting with Nwamini said to be the victim. Following their arrest by the London Metropolitan Police, the due appeared before a UK court which ordered that they should be remanded in custody till July 7 while investigations continue into the allegations against them.

Although the Met police said Nwamini is 15, the NIS said it issued an international passport indicating his age as 21 after due process.

In a bid to clear his clients of the allegations, the Ekweremadus through their counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo approached the…