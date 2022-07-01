Court restrains Kano government from borrowing N10bn for CCTV cameras

Kano State Government has been restrained by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, from borrowing N10 billion for the installation of CCTV cameras.

Justice Liman gave the order after Kano First Forum (KFF), filed a motion exparte dated June 27, and sworn to by the Director-General of the Association, Dr Yusuf Isyaka-Rabiu.

The group through its lawyer, Barr. Badamasi Suleiman-Gandu, asked the court to restrain the Governor of Kano from borrowing a N10 billion loan on grounds of non-compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transactions.

In the lawsuit which has Governor of Kano State; the Attorney General of Kano State; the Commissioner of Finance, Kano; and the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly as respondents, the group also accused the state government of not complying with the Department Management Office Establishment Act 2003, Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and Laws of Kano State 1968.

Other…