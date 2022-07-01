In Yorubaland, it is a taboo for a man to sleep in a woman’s house

Lere Olayinka, an ex-aide to former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has waded into the online conversation triggered by reports of actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, separating.

JJC Skillz who announced their separation, had said that Funke asked him to move out of her house as they couldn’t resolve their marital crisis.

Reacting to this, Lere stated that is a taboo in Yorubaland for a man to sleep in a woman’s house. He also said if a man dies in a woman’s house, the corpse must be moved out through the window.

Lere wrote;