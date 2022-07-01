Iranian father shoots dead his teen daughter in suspected ‘honour killing’ after ‘catching her in a park with a boy’

A father who shot his daughter dead in a suspected “honour killing” reportedly after catching her in a park with a boy, has admitted that he shot her but claims it was an accident and he was only trying to scare her.

Mohammad Kazem Lashkari, 43, reportedly flew into a rage when he saw his daughter Ariana Lashkari, 15, in a park in Iran with a man.

He shot her dead in Nurabad, southern Iran, on June 27.

After he was arrested Mohammad claimed he only wanted to scare his daughter with the shotgun when it accidentally fired.

He told police: “After an argument, Ariana went to my mother’s house and I could not control my anger.

“I went there with my shotgun to scare her. I really did not mean to kill my daughter. I fired involuntarily.”

However, one of Ariana’s relatives said her father had killed her after struggling to accept his daughter’s belief that she didn’t want a life of oppression.

“Ariana was a girl that didn’t enjoy being oppressed by her…