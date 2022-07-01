Man raises alarm after his wife was almost abducted by suspected kidnappers in Lagos (photos)





A Nigerian man residing in Lagos state has raised alarm after his wife was almost abducted by suspected kidnappers along the ever-busy Ozumba Mbadiwe road on the Island on Tuesday, June 28.

In a thread shared on his Twitter handle, the man with the handle @groovereben, shared photos of his wife with her bruised body and almost disfigured face and wrote

”The level of arm robbery and kidnapping going on in Lagos is scary. On Tuesday evening my boarded a korope (mini bus) from Sandfill, on entering the bus she sensed something wasn’t right, she asked the driver to drop her, he refused but rather increased the speed The person seated next to her insisted on closing the door, she refused, she started dragging the door with them and started shouting and was still dragging the door with them. When got to somewhere around civic centre they pushed her down I want to thank the good Nigerian who rushed her to Onikan Health centre, I also want to thank the security men, the nurses and…





Source: Linda Ikeji