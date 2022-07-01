Police arrest man who burnt his 12-year-old househelp’s body in Imo state

The Imo state police command has arrested one, Uzoma Egemba for scalding the buttocks, thighs and body of his 12-year-old maid who he said rode his children’s bicycle.

He was arrested at his Umuguma residence on Thursday June 30, after a video of the injuries his househelp sustained went viral.

Egemba who confessed to burning to his househelp’s body after he saw her riding the bicycle he bought for his children on Sunday June 26, blamed it all on devil.

Punch reported that he is currently in detention at New Owerri Police Divisional Headquarters.

At the hospital, the member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Okey Onyekanma, where the girl hails from, representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, members of the Owerri branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, and an activist, Uba Dinamuta, came and vowed to ensure the child gets justice.

One of the doctors, who refused to disclose her identity, stated that the injuries the girl sustained…