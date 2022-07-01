Police arrest three suspected hoodlums, recover weapons and illicit drugs in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspected hoodlums who planned to unleash violence against citizens before, during, and after the current political campaign season.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 30, said illicit drugs and some deadly weapons were recovered from the suspects.

“In a move to prevent vulnerable youths from being radicalized and used as political thugs ahead of electioneering campaigns and snatching of ballot boxes, the police conducted an intelligence-led operation on the 29th of June 2022 which resulted in the arrest of the following insecurity elements for being in possession of illicit drugs and some deadly weapon while rehearsing to employ unprovoked violent actions on unsuspecting people in the state,” the statement read.

“The suspects are: 1. Mansur Yusuf Alias Hakki 2. Abdulwahid Zakariya and 3. Bashiru Aliyu alias Mahaluki.

“This police action is the…