Suspected herdsmen kill two in Enugu community

Two people have reportedly been killed in a fresh attack by suspected herdsmen on Mgbuji and Agu-Amede Communities in Isi-Uzo Council area of Enugu State.

Punch reported that two people were also injured in the attack which occurred on Thursday June 30.

Spokesman of Mgbuji Community, Chijioke Ogbodo decried the persistent attack on the community, alleging that the security agencies were paying a deaf ear.

He alleged that the entire community is now living under the mercy of Fulani militias whom he said were foreign machinery.

Ogbodo said;