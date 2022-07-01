We paid bandits N400m as tax and harvest fees to allow us farm

A member of the Birnin Emirate in Kaduna State, Danmasani Birnin Gwari, Zubairu Abdulra’uf, said that for over two years, N400m was paid to bandits as tax and harvest fees before farmers in Birnin-Gwari can have access to their farms.

The former Managing Director of Kaduna State Media Corporation, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, June 30.

“N200 million was paid to bandits in Randegi district alone. When you talk of Birni-Gwari Local Government as a whole, it’s between N300 million to N400 million paid to these bandits,” he said.

“There are three stages of paying these types of taxes to these bandits. You have to pay pre-season and mid-season when the crops are about to start yeilding,”

“You will pay these bandits because they will not allow you to have access to your farm. Then, at the end of the season when you are harvesting, you will give these bandits money before you access your farm.

“And when you access your farm…