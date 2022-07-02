22 Bauchi lawmakers pass vote of no confidence on house of assembly leadership

22 members of Bauchi house of assembly have passed a vote of no confidence on the principal officers of the House.

The lawmakers who cited ineptitude and dereliction of duty as their reasons, asked the leadership to tender their resignations or face impeachment.

Addressing newsmen after the exercise today July 1, Deputy Majority Leader of the House and member representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam constituency, Baballe Mohammed said;