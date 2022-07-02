22 Bauchi lawmakers pass vote of no confidence on house of assembly leadership

22 members of Bauchi house of assembly have passed a vote of no confidence on the principal officers of the House.
The lawmakers who cited ineptitude and dereliction of duty as their reasons, asked the leadership to tender their resignations or face impeachment.
Addressing newsmen after the exercise today July 1, Deputy Majority Leader of the House and member representing Dambam/Dagauda/Jalam constituency, Baballe Mohammed said;
“After our meeting held today, Friday, 1st July 2022, 22 members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly resolved to pass a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the house from today.
“We consider that as it is today, there is no leadership in the state house of assembly. I am among the leaders but we feel that it is the right time and we must do it. We have therefore passed a vote of no confidence on all the leaders of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.
“We are calling on the leaders of the Bauchi State House of Assembly to…
Source: Linda Ikeji