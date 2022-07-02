Appeal court sentences Senator Nwaoboshi to seven years imprisonment for money laundering

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal today July 1, 2022 convicted and sentenced Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, to 7 years imprisonment along with his two companies: Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd

A statement released by the EFCC says the Court of Appeal also ordered that the companies who were the 2nd and 3rd respondents in appeal be wound up in line with Section 22 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and their properties forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The panel, comprising Justices Abdullahi Bayero, Obande Ogbuniya and Peter Affen in their judgment held that the trial court erred because the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the respondents and thus reverse the earlier judgement discharging and acquitting the respondents.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had challenged the judgment…