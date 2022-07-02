Death row inmate asks for execution delay so he can donate kidney

An American inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney.

 

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.

 

In a letter sent  Gonzales’ lawyers, Thea Posel and Raoul Schonemann, asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve so the inmate can be considered a living donor “to someone who is in urgent need of a kidney transplant.”

 

His attorneys also made a separate request to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a 180-day reprieve related to the kidney donation.

 

In their request to Abbott, Gonzales’ attorneys included a letter from Cantor Michael Zoosman, an ordained Jewish clergyman from Maryland who has been corresponding with Gonzales.

 

“There has been no doubt in my mind that Ramiro’s…



Source: Linda Ikeji

