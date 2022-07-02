He has married Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba. He is a pan-Nigerian

Former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has said that the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the best for the job as President of Nigeria.

According to Dino, the fact that Atiku has married women from the three major tribes, Ibo, Hausa and Yoruba, makes him a pan-Nigerian and the best person to unify Nigerians.

In a video posted on his social media handles on Friday, July 1, Dino also said that in his view, it is not time for Labor party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to be President. He said that based on Peter Obi’s view of the country’s challenges, the nation does not need him for now.

According to Dino, the country currently needs someone who would unify the different regions and ethnic groups in the country, not someone like Obi who ‘only wants to cut the cost of governance.’