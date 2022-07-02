Lindsay Lohan hints she’s married as she refers to fiancé Bader Shammas as ‘husband’

Lindsay Lohan appeared to hint at being married to her fiancé Bader Shamas, to who she became engaged in November 2021.

The actress is celebrating her 36th birthday today, July 2.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself beaming next to Bader and referred to him as her “husband” in a sweet tribute.

She wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.

“I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.

“Every woman should feel like this every day.”