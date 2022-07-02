Nigerian couple welcome twins after 14 years of waiting

A Nigerian couple Samuel and Joy Olorunfemi welcomed a set of twins, a boy and girl, in June, 2022, after 14 years of waiting.

Joy’s brother, Ohimai Abraham shared the good news on Facebook. He wrote;

“IT’S LIKE A DREAM. Where do I even start from? “This woman you see here is my immediate elder sister. She was married and trusting God for the fruit of the womb since 2008.”

It has been 14 solid years of trials, temptations, mockery, disappointment, weeping, crying and dispair.

Men thought they had the final say throughout these 14 years. But Yahweh who rememberd Sarah has proven to men that Him and Him alone have the final say. He proved Himself in our lives by settling my darling sister with a balanced set of twins (a boy and a girl).

Since the news of her delivery got to me since Sunday last week I have been so overjoyed that i couldn’t even think of what to write and post. Now, I fully understand the meaning of Psalm 126:1-3:

“When the LORD turned again the captivity…