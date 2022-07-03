Christians join Muslims to clear grass at Kaduna mosque ahead of Sallah

Some Christian youths and elders in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state joined Muslims to clear grass and get rid of trash at a mosque used for Eid praying during Sallah.

One of the Christian volunteers, Mr Daniel Bitrus who spoke to Daily Trust, said they carried out the exercise to promote tolerance and better understanding among the adherents of the two religions.

“We came here to support our brothers towards cutting down the grass and to also clear the dirt in the mosque and its surrounding, with the aim of promoting peace and unity,” he said.

“The exercise, which lasted for two days (Saturday and Sunday), enabled many Christians and Muslims to dialogue, exchange hand of friendship and talk on better ways to promote religious tolerance and better understanding among the adherents of the two religions. We hope to continue doing this every year to promote religious tolerance in the area.”

Responding, Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia…