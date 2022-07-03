Cristiano Ronaldo asks to leave Manchester United amid concerns over trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Manchester United that he wants to be allowed to leave the club amid concerns he will be unable to compete for the biggest trophies at the club.

The Portugal international, 37, made an emotional return to the Red Devils last summer from Italian champions Juventus, inking a two-year deal worth £12million at Old Trafford. But he is now said to be pushing for a move, according to a report in The Times.

Ronaldo, 37, is said to want the club to let him leave if they receive a satisfactory offer for his services.

The former Real Madrid man’s request is driven by his desire to play in the Champions League, which United failed to qualify for last season.

Ronaldo believes he has three or four years left at the highest level and is keen to spend them at a club where he is capable of adding to his glittering collection of trophies and individual honours.

The report adds that sources close to Ronaldo claim that he maintains respect…