Former Man United goalkeeper, Andy Goram dies at 58 following short battle with cancer

Rangers’ iconic goalkeeper, Andy Goram has died at the age of 58 after a short battle with cancer.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper announced that he had oesophageal cancer in April, and turned down chemotherapy as it would only extend his life by three months.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer.

“The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time. Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

Bury-born Goram began his career at Oldham before moving north to play for Hibernian between 1987 and 1991. He made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998, where he was simply known as “The Goalie”, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups. He won 43 caps for Scotland and was their…