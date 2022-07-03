Gunmen kidnap two Catholic priests in Edo

Gunmen have abducted two Catholic priests identified as Rev. Father Peter Udo of St Patrick’s Catholic church Uromi in Esan North East and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St Joseph retreat center Ugboha in Esan South East local government area of Edo State.

The priests were kidnapped between Ehor and Iruekpen along the Benin-Ekpoma Expressway on Saturday, July 2.

It was gathered that the two clergymen had attended a programme in Benin city and were returning to base when their vehicle ran into the gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have fired several gun shots into the air which forced the car to stop. The priests were forced into the bush.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, July 3.

“This is to confirm the kidnap of two Catholic Rev. Fathers; Rev. Fr. Udo Peter of St. Patrick Catholic Church Uromi and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh of St. Joseph Retreat Center, Ugboha in Esan South East…