Abdulmuhyi Bagel Garba, the younger brother to Bauchi State Commissioner of Power, Science and Technology, Hon. Maryam Garba Bagel, has posted an emotional tribute on social media, six months death anniversary of his late fiancée.

LIB had reported that Hauwa Abdullahi Shehu, a 300 level student of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, died in a fatal motor accident, one month to their wedding.

Abdul, who is an officer of the Nigerian Police Force, and Hauwa were set to wed in Azare, Bauchi state on Saturday, February 5th, 2022.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 2, Abdulmuhyi, wrote: I wish heaven had visiting hours and I will ask if I could see you you and tell you how life feels without you. RIP Dearest.”

“But some days, the pain is worse that the day it happened. May Allah grant you Jannatul Firdausi.” he added.