Kannywood director, Nura Mustapha Wye, dies suddenly

Nura Mustapha Waye, a movie director in the Hausa movie industry popularly known as Kannywood, has died.

According to reports, Waye went to bed on Saturday night July 2 hale and hearty but didn’t wake up the following day, Sunday, July 3.

His fans and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn him.

Popular actor, Ali Nuhu, while reacting to the sad news, wrote;

“May Allah have mercy on Nura Mustapha.”

Lawan Ahmed, another actor, wrote;

“Innalillahi wainnailaihirrajiun May Allah accept the life of Nura Mustapha who is Director Izzar. May Allah forgive his short comings amen, may Allah make us die with faith when our time comes amen.”

Baba Sheik, a friend of Nura wrote;

“Nura Mustapha Waye was very healthy yesterday and today until his death hours ago. Innalillahi wa inna’ilaihi Raju’un. Indeed Fans, Kannywood, and the entire Nigerians film production mourn your death. We pray for your gentle soul to rest in peace.”

Nura has since been…