Moment Russian Olympic ice hockey star is forcibly enlisted in Putin’s army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine days after signing $1.1m NHL deal in US (Videos)

Videos have emerged of the moment a Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian policemen and taken to an army enlistment office before he is sent to fight in the war in Ukraine.

According to Mail Online, Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin’s army after he was filmed being detained by a squad of officers outside an ice rink in St Petersburg on Friday, July 1.

According to Russian journalist Aleksey Shevchenko, this is when @NHLFlyers goalie Ivan Fedotov was arrested. pic.twitter.com/xb3nYbS4JX — Karl Månsson (@karl_khl) July 1, 2022

The goalkeeper of the Russian hockey national team was taken away in an ambulance just as he left training at the arena.