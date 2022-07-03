“My mom made sure I can cook anything I want to eat”





A Nigerian man, Prince Obua has appreciated his mother for teaching him how to cook because, according to him, it is not easy to find responsible ladies to marry nowadays.

Obua stated this on Sunday, July 3, after he prepared food and fed his neighbour whose wife refused to cook.

“A man came back from work and bought some food items so his wife can prepare food this evening and when he gave it to his wife..she took it and kept it in the kitchen and went inside to start pressing phone. The man said go and prepare food now am seriously hungry and she said I can’t enter that kitchen this evening that he should go and find anything to eat till tomorrow,” he wrote. “So when I came back home I saw my neighbor breaking coconut so he can drink garri. I was thinking he was breaking coconut just for eating it..so he said I should join him let’s drink garri and I was like why..he said my brother no be small thing oo ‘So I prepared food and invited him so we can eat..so I started…





Source: Linda Ikeji