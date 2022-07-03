Pastor and others arrested as police rescue over 50 kidnapped children from church basement in Ondo (videos)

A pastor and some church members have been arrested after 50 kidnapped children were found in a church basement in the Valentino Area of Ondo town, Ondo State.

The children were rescued on Friday night, July 1.

A video shared online shows the children in a patrol vehicle of a police van before they were taken to the police station.

The victims, who were said to be 50 in number, were alleged to be victims of a kidnap syndicate.

A group, Ekimogun Youths Connect, in a statement issued by its president, Mr Famakinwa Lucaskakaki, said it worked together with the police and the Amotekun officers to rescue the victims.

The statement reads: “About 14:00hrs of yesterday, Friday 1st of July, 2022, I was reliably informed that a particular Church in Valentino, Ondo City, called ‘Ondo Church’, locked people up in the church for over six months, telling them that Jesus Christ will come and meet them by September this year.

“The National President of the Great…