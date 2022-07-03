Symphony ‘The Movie’ Set To Premiere

Symphony, a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its

central theme, is set to hit cinemas on the 9th of September, 2022.



Symphony is a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success,

trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. Symphony reflects the travails

of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to

breakthrough.



Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, the film parades an array of multi-award

winning African stars such as Nigeria’s ace entertainer D’banj (Oladapo

Oyebanjo); Ghanian movie legend Jackie Appiah; Kenyan superstar diva Tanasha

Donna and Nollywood legends and stars like Lanre Hassan (popularly known

as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet

Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, among others.

Dbanj and Tanasha Donna made their acting debuts in “Symphony”, while Kaleb

Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa played Slade and Lolita, the…