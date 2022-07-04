Amber Heard demands that defamation verdict against Johnny Depp is dismissed claiming a juror was illegitimate and that ‘evidence does not support verdict’

Lawyers for actress, Amber Heard have demanded that her defamation loss in court to ex- husband Johnny Depp be tossed out on the grounds that the verdict was not supported by evidence.

Last month Depp was awarded $10.35million in damages from Heard, while she was awarded just $2million in damages from Depp meaning, Heard owes Depp $8.35million.

But her lawyers now allege that a juror had not been properly vetted, and questioned whether that juror was even supposed to be allowed on the jury.

In a 43-page memorandum, Heard’s lawyers argued that Depp ‘proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false.’

Depp’s lead attorney, Ben Chew, responded to the motion in a statement to Courthouse News, saying ‘What we expected, just longer, no more substantive.’

The motion cast doubt on the validity of the jury selection process, pointing out a juror – identified as Juror 15 – whose birth year was listed as 1945 in…