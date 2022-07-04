Arsenal confirm £45m signing of Gabriel Jesus from Man.City

Arsenal have confirmed the £45million signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian agreeing a five-year contract at the Emirates.

The Gunners announced the move on Monday morning, July 4, with a video welcoming the Brazil international to north London.

The striker, 25, is Mikel Arteta’s fourth signing of the summer after landing Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

Jesus, who has taken the No 9 shirt, had interest from both Chelsea and Tottenham, but opted to join Arsenal to become their striker after Alexandre Lacazette left on a free transfer to return to Lyon.

Speaking on his move, Jesus told the club’s official website: ‘I followed Arsenal when I was young because of [Thierry] Henry. Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like “wow, this club is big”.

‘When I played against Arsenal I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good…