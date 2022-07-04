Ex-Chelsea Star Christensen joins Barcelona on four-Year Deal

Former Chelsea player, Andreas Christensen has officially joined Barcelona, agreeing a four-year deal with the LaLiga giants.

Barcelona confirmed Christensen’s signing after earlier announcing the acquisition of Côte d’Ivoire midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

“FC Barcelona and Andreas Bødtker Christensen have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end,” Barcelona stated in a release.

“The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros.

“On Thursday 7 July Andreas Christensen’s presentation as a new Barça player will take place with the following agenda: 12:00pm Private signing of contract at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper offices, 12:30pm Public signing on the field at Tito Vilanova training pitch.

“Following that, a photo session with the player wearing the 2022/23 first kit and 1.15pm Press conference at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper…