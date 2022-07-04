Gunman kills several people in Copenhagen mall (photos/video)

Several people have been killed and injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, Danish police say.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, police inspector Soren Thomassen, who is the head of the Copenhagen police operations unit, said on Sunday, July 3.

The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen, just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Field’s.

“There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that a motive of “terrorism” cannot be ruled out.

“We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now,” he said.

Police said they were first notified about an ongoing shooting at 5:36 pm local time (15:36 GMT).

Local Danish media published…