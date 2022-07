A letter presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi wrote in 2007 rejecting lands allocated to him as Governor of Anambra state has gone viral online.

Rejecting the offer which came from Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Peter Obi clearly stated that it is wrong for him to benefit from the allocation.

He added that he was elected to serve his people and believes he has to distance himself from the undue privileges of the office.