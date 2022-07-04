



A video showing moment a young Nigerian man confronted some police men for "holding him like a thief" has been shared online. The visibly angry man who pushed one of the officers for holding his shirt, asked why he was being "held like a thief" even after he had been searched alongside a friend. Watch the video below……….. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Man confronts police men for ‘holding him like a thief’ after searching him and his friend (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

