Shiroro death toll rises to 48

More bodies have been discovered in bushes days after bandits launched against security operatives in Shiroro, Niger state.

Sani Kokki, the convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State told newsmen on Sunday July 3, that more bodies are being discovered by locals.

He disclosed that the body of a mobile police officer was recovered in the bush by residents on Saturday evening.

According to Kokki, the death toll has risen to 48 as against the 42 reported earlier. Punch reported that he gave a breakdown of how the figure was arrived at as 34 soldiers as against 31 reported earlier, eight mobile policemen as against seven, and six residents.

Kokki said;