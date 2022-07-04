Suspected vandal electrocuted in Anambra (videos)

A yet to be identified suspected vandal was electrocuted at Umuatuegwu in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased was electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday, July, 3, while vandalising Umuezerimpi 500KVA Distribution Substation, property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC).

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who confirmed the incident in Enugu, said the deceased was not operating alone as other members of his gang took to their heels immediately he was electrocuted, leaving behind his lifeless body and their tools at the scene of the incident.

Ezeh noted that a formal report on the development has been lodged at the Okija Police Division, for detailed investigation.

The tools used by the electrocuted vandal and his fleeing colleagues were also recovered and his corpse deposited at the Okija General Hospital Mortuary.

The incident is coming just few days after EEDC issued a report on…