Three arrested for rape and forceful initiation of a 15-year-old girl to cult group

Men of Ogun State police command on June 30 arrested three members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity, who forcefully initiated a young girl (name withheld) into their cult group after they allegedly [email protected] her.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspects, Daniel Njoku a.k.a Agege, Damilare Ogundiran, and Adebayo Olamilekan, were arrested following a report lodged at Ajuwon divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she sent her 15 years old daughter on an errand at Akute Odo area, but was waylaid on the road by Daniel Njoku, who forcefully took her to his gang at their hideout where the young girl was [email protected], beaten and forcefully initiated into Eiye cult group.



The complainant further explained that her daughter was threatened by the suspects that she will be k!lled if she informed anybody about the incident.



”Upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon division, SP…