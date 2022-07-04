Twitter user shares story of what his former schoolmate’s girlfriend did after he was caught helping her write an exam and got punished

Popular Twitter user, John Doe, has shared the story of how his former University mate’s girlfriend moved on after he got punished for helping her write an exam.

In his tweets, Joe mentioned that his university mate was caught writing an examination for his girlfriend and after he was caught, the lecturer who tempered justice with mercy and decided to fail the undergraduate in his own course instead of causing him to be expelled.

He stated that the undergraduate suffered two extra years in school and during all that period, his girlfriend went for NYSC, got married, and went on honeymoon.